World Must Unite, Speak as One Voice to Support People of Myanmar - US Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The world must unite and speak with one voice to support the people of Myanmar against the brutal crackdown against them by the country's military following the February 1 coup, newly appointed US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.

"We ask that the whole world speaks with one voice," Thomas-Greenfield said in her first statement to the General Assembly since her appointment. "The people of Myanmar are making their voices heard. They are demanding their democracy back. We stand in solidarity with them. ...The world is watching.

We hear them and we stand with them."

It was time for the Myanmar military to immediately relinquish power and restore the country's democratically elected government, Thomas-Greenfield said.

"We condemn the security forces [for the] killing of unarmed people. ...We must all condemn attacks on journalists, activists and peaceful protestors," she added.

Thomas-Greenfield is a veteran State Department diplomat coordinated US policies on combating the Ebola epidemic during the Obama administration. She has pledged to emphasize diplomacy and restore multilateral cooperation to US policy at the United Nations.