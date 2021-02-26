UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Must Unite, Speak As One Voice To Support People Of Myanmar - US Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:14 PM

World Must Unite, Speak as One Voice to Support People of Myanmar - US Envoy to UN

The world must unite and speak with one voice to support the people of Myanmar against the brutal crackdown against them by the country's military following the February 1 coup, newly appointed US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The world must unite and speak with one voice to support the people of Myanmar against the brutal crackdown against them by the country's military following the February 1 coup, newly appointed US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.

"We ask that the whole world speaks with one voice," Thomas-Greenfield said in her first statement to the General Assembly since her appointment. "The people of Myanmar are making their voices heard. They are demanding their democracy back. We stand in solidarity with them. ...The world is watching.

We hear them and we stand with them."

It was time for the Myanmar military to immediately relinquish power and restore the country's democratically elected government, Thomas-Greenfield said.

"We condemn the security forces [for the] killing of unarmed people. ...We must all condemn attacks on journalists, activists and peaceful protestors," she added.

Thomas-Greenfield is a veteran State Department diplomat coordinated US policies on combating the Ebola epidemic during the Obama administration. She has pledged to emphasize diplomacy and restore multilateral cooperation to US policy at the United Nations.

Related Topics

Assembly World Barack Obama United Nations Democracy Myanmar February All Government

Recent Stories

Algeria anti-govt protesters hit streets after yea ..

2 minutes ago

US drops key obstacle to global digital tax: Treas ..

2 minutes ago

OneWeb Satellites Arrive at Vostochny Cosmodrome, ..

5 minutes ago

Five Protesters Killed in Clashes in Iraq's Nasiri ..

5 minutes ago

Drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 26 Feb 2021

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.