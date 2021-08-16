World must unite to combat 'global terrorist threat' in Afghanistan: UN chief

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called on the world to work together Monday to "suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan."

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called on the world to work together Monday to "suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan.""The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations," Guterres told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.