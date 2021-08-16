UrduPoint.com

World Must Unite To Combat 'global Terrorist Threat' In Afghanistan: UN Chief

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:08 PM

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called on the world to work together Monday to "suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan.""The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations," Guterres told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

