UrduPoint.com

World Must Use Nuclear Power Plants To Hit Paris Climate Targets - Turkish Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 11:23 PM

World Must Use Nuclear Power Plants to Hit Paris Climate Targets - Turkish Official

If countries wants to reach the Paris climate agreement carbon emission reduction goals, they will have to use nuclear power plants, Turkish Energy, Nuclear and Mineral Research Agency (TENMAK) President Abdulkadir Balikci told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) If countries wants to reach the Paris climate agreement carbon emission reduction goals, they will have to use nuclear power plants, Turkish Energy, Nuclear and Mineral Research Agency (TENMAK) President Abdulkadir Balikci told Sputnik.

"Climate wise, it is the biggest issue right now in the whole world, we should decrease the carbon emissions. Without the nuclear power plants, it is almost impossible to decrease the carbon emissions to certain levels," Balikci said on the sidelines of the IAEA ministerial in Washington. "So if you want to achieve the Paris agreements, definitely we have to use nuclear power plants, otherwise, it's very difficult."

Balikci said countries, including in Europe, would have to review their plans on nuclear power plants or it will be impossible to achieve these objectives.

"Without the strong base units, it is very difficult to operate renewable energy sources like wind, solar, because they are not dependable sources," he added. "So if you want to increase the share of renewable energy, you have to have strong and base generation structures.

.. You have to have nuclear power plants, coal power plants. Without nuclear and coal power plants, it's very difficult to have a strong base units."

The TENMAK chief said they cannot use coal so the only option left is nuclear power plants, he added.

Increasing storage capacity, batteries and other kinds of technologies might help, but will still be difficult without nuclear power, he added.

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday that Europe will experience economic and social bruises during the upcoming winter due to low energy supplies, but next winter it may face an even greater hardship.

When asked if he agrees with such an assessment, Balikci said, "I don't know. It seems to be difficult. I hope not. But it seems like that."

Balikci spoke on the sidelines of the the IAEA ministerial conference on nuclear power in the 21st century which is being held in Washington, DC from October 26-28.

Related Topics

Century World Europe Washington Nuclear Paris May October From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Launching ceremony of 48 tons tug built for Pak N ..

Launching ceremony of 48 tons tug built for Pak Navy held at Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Russian GDP to Fall by 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

Russian GDP to Fall by 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

4 minutes ago
 Iraq Sees OPEC+ Cuts as Purely Technical Decision, ..

Iraq Sees OPEC+ Cuts as Purely Technical Decision, Current Price Balance Suitabl ..

4 minutes ago
 Iraq Envoy on Putin's Proposal to Overhaul UN Says ..

Iraq Envoy on Putin's Proposal to Overhaul UN Says Baghdad Supports Reforms

4 minutes ago
 Turkey Interested in Cooperating With Russia on Sm ..

Turkey Interested in Cooperating With Russia on Small Modular Nuke Technology - ..

4 minutes ago
 Lack of access to healthy food may raise risk of d ..

Lack of access to healthy food may raise risk of death from heart failure: study ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.