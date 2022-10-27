World Must Use Nuclear Power Plants to Hit Paris Climate Targets - Turkish Official

(@FahadShabbir)

If countries wants to reach the Paris climate agreement carbon emission reduction goals, they will have to use nuclear power plants, Turkish Energy, Nuclear and Mineral Research Agency (TENMAK) President Abdulkadir Balikci told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) If countries wants to reach the Paris climate agreement carbon emission reduction goals, they will have to use nuclear power plants, Turkish Energy, Nuclear and Mineral Research Agency (TENMAK) President Abdulkadir Balikci told Sputnik.

"Climate wise, it is the biggest issue right now in the whole world, we should decrease the carbon emissions. Without the nuclear power plants, it is almost impossible to decrease the carbon emissions to certain levels," Balikci said on the sidelines of the IAEA ministerial in Washington. "So if you want to achieve the Paris agreements, definitely we have to use nuclear power plants, otherwise, it's very difficult."

Balikci said countries, including in Europe, would have to review their plans on nuclear power plants or it will be impossible to achieve these objectives.

"Without the strong base units, it is very difficult to operate renewable energy sources like wind, solar, because they are not dependable sources," he added. "So if you want to increase the share of renewable energy, you have to have strong and base generation structures.

.. You have to have nuclear power plants, coal power plants. Without nuclear and coal power plants, it's very difficult to have a strong base units."

The TENMAK chief said they cannot use coal so the only option left is nuclear power plants, he added.

Increasing storage capacity, batteries and other kinds of technologies might help, but will still be difficult without nuclear power, he added.

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday that Europe will experience economic and social bruises during the upcoming winter due to low energy supplies, but next winter it may face an even greater hardship.

When asked if he agrees with such an assessment, Balikci said, "I don't know. It seems to be difficult. I hope not. But it seems like that."

Balikci spoke on the sidelines of the the IAEA ministerial conference on nuclear power in the 21st century which is being held in Washington, DC from October 26-28.