UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Needs Cooperation, UN Platform Provides Necessary Conditions For Dialogue - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:20 AM

World Needs Cooperation, UN platform Provides Necessary Conditions For Dialogue - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The world is weary of division and requires multifaceted cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Speaking at the high-level meeting to commemorate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations, Lavrov said that attempts to revise history and downplay the role of peoples who made a definitive contribution to victory over Nazism are absurd. Lavrov said that the lessons of history must be remembered.

"Unfortunately today, in various regions of the world, armed conflicts continue to rage. Added to them are the acute threats of our time: international terrorism, drug and cybercrime, climate change. This year another grim challenge was added to the list - the coronavirus pandemic, which has provoked serious crisis phenomena in the socio-economic and other spheres," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister emphasized that growing divisions are making the response to global challenges more difficult every year as some countries ignore the lawful interests of others.

Lavrov pointed to attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of countries, using unilateral sanctions in violation of UN Security Council prerogatives, manifestations of intolerance and the introduction of concepts and standards such as a "rules-based world order."

"But the natural course of history cannot be reversed.

Today, new centers of economic growth are strengthening in the international arena, the need to settle armed conflicts exclusively by peaceful means is growing, interdependence is growing. The world is tired of lines of division, the division of states into 'us versus them,' the world needs building up comprehensive mutual assistance and cooperation. In other words, the goals formulated 75 years ago when the UN was created are becoming more and more relevant," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the UN must remain an effective structure conducting work strictly in accordance with its charter. UN bodies should not overlap or become too vague and the UN should take into account the experience of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and other regional organizations.

One of the main priorities of the world community should be resolving conflicts through peaceful, diplomatic means; fighting terrorism and organized crime, preventing the use of chemical and biological weapons by terrorists and ensuring that space is used for peaceful purposes only, Lavrov said. Attempts to weaken arms control mechanisms should be countered and the process of decolonization should be wrapped up as soon as possible.

The Russian foreign minister said that the UN platform provides all the necessary conditions to resolve all common issues, relying on dialogue and a mutual respect for state interests.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

9 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

7 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

7 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.