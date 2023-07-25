Open Menu

World Needs Cross-Border Collaboration To Deal With 'Dark Side' Of Technology - UN Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 11:10 AM

World Needs Cross-Border Collaboration to Deal With 'Dark Side' of Technology - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) International collaboration is needed to effectively handle both the bright and dark sides of technology, which is changing extremely quickly, respects no borders, and can be developed and adopted in any location, UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill told Sputnik.

"Technology is changing very fast. And it is global and digital technologies developed in one place: they respect no borders, they can be adopted in different places," Gill said. "Therefore, we need international collaboration across borders to deal with both the dark side and the bright side of technology."

The United Nations, realizing the power of technology, has in 2021 established the Office of Technology to help direct the countries in the fast-developing technology field.

According to Gill, the tasks of the office, among others, include addressing the digital divide, human rights violations online, and making sure that emerging technology such as artificial intelligence is governed for the benefit of everyone but also, data privacy.

The biggest challenge for Gill's work is to deal with mistrust in the current geopolitical climate on sensitive topics to which technology belongs.

The United Nations welcomes the calls from the member states to create a new UN entity to support the need for regulations. According to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the new UN organ could be inspired by such models as the International Atomic Energy Agency or the International Civil Aviation Organization.

