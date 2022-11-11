UrduPoint.com

World Needs Russian Grain Irrespective Of Other Countries' Attitude To Moscow - WFP Head

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) All countries must cooperate in the implementation of the grain deal since the world needs grain and fertilizers from Russia, whether other states "love it or not," David Beasley, the executive director of the World food Program (WFP), told Sputnik.

WFP is doing everything possible to ensure that the grain deal will remain in force and be extended, Beasley said.

