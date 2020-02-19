World Needs to Urgently Invest in Clean Energy to Avoid Climate Change Shock - IMF Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

The world needs to urgently boost investments in clean energy to avoid a major shock to the global economy from climate change, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The world needs to urgently boost investments in clean energy to avoid a major shock to the global economy from climate change, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

"Tackling trade is only a start. The global economy will continue to encounter major shocks if we fail to address another urgent global challenge: climate change," Georgieva said in a blog post. "That is why the Gulf Cooperation Council, and all members of the G-20, are right to put a renewed focus on finding the path forward on diversification."

Investing in clean energy and resilient infrastructure could yield what she called "a triple dividend" that will avert future losses, deliver innovation gains, and create new opportunities for those in need, Georgieva said.

She said the human toll from climate change was often more apparent than the economic impact, citing the Australian wildfires, which, according to media reports, killed at least 28 people between October and early this year.

But Georgieva said a typical climate-related natural disaster also reduced growth by an average of 0.4 percentage points in the affected country during the year of the event.

"Just one example: the damages from Hurricane Maria amounted to over 200 percent of Dominica's GDP and over 60 percent of Puerto Rico's GDP," she wrote. "For countries and communities at highest risk of climate disasters investing in adaptation is both urgent and cost-effective."

Georgieva said analyses showed the benefits of investing in clean energy could far outweigh cost, citing additional revenues from carbon tax reliefs that could be used to cut taxes elsewhere, fund assistance to affected households or finance spending to close some gaps in societies.