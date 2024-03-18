World No. 1 Swiatek Sweeps Past Sakkari For Second Indian Wells Title
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) World number one Iga Swiatek powered past Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 on Sunday to claim her second Indian Wells WTA title two years after she beat Sakkari for her first.
The rematch of the 2022 championship showdown produced an almost identical outcome, as four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek dominated the second set to seize her 19th career title and her second of 2024.
Sakkari, ranked ninth in the world, battled gamely through the opening set, erasing a break and saving two break points in the final game before Swiatek delivered a blistering forehand winner to pocket the set after 44 minutes.
It would take just 24 more minutes for the Polish star to wrap things up. She broke Sakkari at love for a 2-0 lead and rolled to the finish.
Swiatek, who continued her strong comeback from a third-round exit at the Australian Open in January, said her 12 days in the California desert weren't as easy as her scorelines might suggest.
She lost just 21 games and didn't drop a set.
"I'm really proud of myself," she said. "Even though this tournament looked like, the scores, maybe I had everything under control, it wasn't from the beginning to the end so easy.
"So I'm happy I could improve during the tournament. I felt really good on the last two matches, big amount of confidence," added Swiatek, whose run included a grudge match victory over Linda Noskova -- the Czech teen who stunned her in the third round in Melbourne.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From World
-
AC Milan consolidate second spot, Fiorentina's match at Atalanta postponed7 hours ago
-
Putin: The autocrat eyeing a new world order7 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results7 hours ago
-
Exit polls show Putin to cement hardline rule after set-piece vote7 hours ago
-
'Noon against Putin': large crowds gather to vote at Russian embassies8 hours ago
-
Moldova, Ukraine dismiss breakaway republic's drone strike claims8 hours ago
-
Poland says Russian presidential vote was 'not legal'8 hours ago
-
Pochettino pleads with Chelsea fans to 'trust' him after Leicester scare8 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table8 hours ago
-
French swimmer Marchand sees Paris Olympics as golden 'opportunity'8 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table8 hours ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results8 hours ago