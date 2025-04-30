Open Menu

World No 2 Alexander Zverev Knocked Out Of Madrid Open

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 12:20 AM

World No 2 Alexander Zverev knocked out of Madrid Open

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) World No 2 Alexander Zverev was knocked out of the Madrid Open in the round of 16 by Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday.

Cerundolo, ranked 21, beat the German -- a two-time former winner in Madrid -- 7-5, 6-3 to repeat his feat from last year.

The Argentinian will face Jakub Mensik in the quarter-finals after the Czech's straightforward 6-3, 6-2 victory over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

Matched game for game in the first set, Zverev offered up two set points to Cerundolo, who took the opening set at the second time of asking.

An over-hitting Zverev was broken immediately in the second set, allowing the 20th seed an advantage he built on to lead 4-1.

Zverev flung his racket to the ground in frustration, but Cerundolo kept his calm and served out for the match.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

6 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

6 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

6 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

7 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

7 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

7 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

7 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

8 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

8 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

10 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World