World No.1 Jannik Sinner Defies Doping Case To Dominate Men's Tennis
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Jannik Sinner's reserved public persona belies a mature and steely 23-year-old who has shown supreme mental strength to put aside a doping scandal and win another Australian Open.
Sinner's status as Italy's biggest sports star and the new dominant force in men's tennis has only gathered pace over the past fortnight in Melbourne.
The world number one blew away second seed Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to become back-to-back champion in Melbourne.
Only three other men have managed the feat at Melbourne Park since the turn of the century -- Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
It is Sinner's third major title, having also won the US Open last year while dogged by controversy after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.
Still hanging over his head is a World Anti-Doping Agency appeal against his exoneration, the global body asking for Sinner to be banned for up to two years.
A hearing is scheduled at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for April. He has denied knowingly doping.
"There's been a lot of pressure around him for the last nine months now, since April last year," said his coach Darren Cahill.
"He deals with it as well as anybody that I've ever seen deal with pressure. He's an amazing young man that's been able to put that to one side.
"He has a clear conscience with what's going on. That's the main reason he's been able to go onto the court and walk tall and have that belief and play with the confidence that he has."
Born in the northern Italian village of Innichen, a stone's throw from the Austrian border, Sinner did not initially appear set for a career in professional tennis.
He was a champion skier as a youngster and still enjoys the sport in the off-season.
Sinner was also a keen footballer, playing for a local team as an attacker.
But he decided to commit to tennis and at age 13 moved 600 kilometres (400 miles) away from his family to Bordighera on the Italian Riviera to start his long march to the elite levels of the game.
- Wise head -
After a steady grind, Sinner made an emphatic statement that he was among the elite by winning his maiden Grand Slam in Melbourne last year.
It set the tone for an extraordinary 2024 in which he won eight titles, including the US Open and ATP Finals, with a striking aspect being his extraordinary air of calm on court.
Quiet and reserved, he keeps his personal life away from the spotlight as much as possible, saying very little about his relationship with fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya of Russia.
Seen by some as too serious and even icy, the Italian has worked to soften his image in Melbourne, even laughing during some of his interviews, a side of him rarely seen before.
"He's matured for sure," said Cahill. "I think there's many areas of not just what he's doing on the court but certainly off the court as well.
"All these young kids, they are living a life that is great.
"But you have to have a wise head on your shoulders dealing with the media and the fans and the pressure of playing in front of 15,000 people and living up to expectations.
"You grow up fast. Jannik is one of those."
Recent Stories
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
More Stories From World
-
Intense combat edges toward key DRC city as UN plans urgent meeting7 minutes ago
-
Clinical Sinner surges past Zverev to retain Australian Open title7 minutes ago
-
Belarusians vote in election to extend Lukashenko's 30-year rule7 minutes ago
-
Sinner's path to Australian Open glory7 minutes ago
-
World no.1 Jannik Sinner defies doping case to dominate men's tennis7 minutes ago
-
Australian Open men's singles champions7 minutes ago
-
Gaza officials say tens of thousands blocked from reaching north at Israeli barrier17 minutes ago
-
South Korean president indicted as 'ringleader of an insurrection'27 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko says none of his sons want to take over as Belarus president27 minutes ago
-
Trump refugee embargo cancels hope for Afghan migrants2 hours ago
-
Lukashenko calls Belarus a 'brutal democracy' on election day2 hours ago
-
Israeli fire kills 2, wounds 32, on deadline for Lebanon withdrawal3 hours ago