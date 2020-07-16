UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World 'Not Out Of The Woods Yet' On COVID-19 As 2nd Wave Could Do More Harm - IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:34 PM

World 'Not Out of the Woods Yet' on COVID-19 As 2nd Wave Could Do More Harm - IMF

The world is not out of the woods yet on the coronavirus pandemic as the second wave of the COVID-19 could do more harm, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday, warning particularly of more job losses and bankruptcies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The world is not out of the woods yet on the coronavirus pandemic as the second wave of the COVID-19 could do more harm, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday, warning particularly of more job losses and bankruptcies.

"The exceptional action taken by many countries, including the G20 - through fiscal measures of about $11 trillion and massive central bank liquidity injections - put a floor under the global economy ... But we are not out of the woods yet. A second major global wave of the disease could lead to further disruptions in economic activity," Georgieva said in a blog post to discuss actions needed on the pandemic.

In the United States, the COVID-19 has infected some 3.5 million people and killed almost 140,000, with new record highs being set in some US states for daily caseloads.

Several Asian countries that have eased restrictions and resumed some level of economic activity, including Australia, Japan and South Korea, have in the last month reported new outbreaks numbering in the tens to a few dozens.

The IMF downgraded last month its global economic outlook for 2020, projecting a negative 4.9 percent growth versus the negative 3 percent forecast in April.

Georgieva said that while stretched asset valuations, volatile commodity prices, rising protectionism and political instability were among the remaining risks for the economy, on the positive side, medical breakthroughs on vaccines and treatments could lift confidence and economic activity to aid a partial recovery through 2021.

"These alternative scenarios highlight that uncertainty remains exceptionally high ... Severe labor market dislocations are a major concern.

� In some countries, more jobs were lost in March and April than were created since the end of the global financial crisis. School closings also impacted people's - in particular women's - ability to participate in the labor market. Moreover, the full extent of the impact on the labor market is likely much higher as many employed people are facing reduced hours. At the same time, many jobs lost will never come back with the crisis triggering long-lasting changes in spending patterns," she said.

The US labor market saw a net gain of 7.3 million jobs in the May-June period, after a loss of more than 21 million jobs between March and April. The economy itself shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 - its sharpest decline since the financial crisis of 2008-2009 - as most of the 50 US states went into lockdown to stem the outbreak of the COVID-19. While the jobs recovery and reopening of businesses since May have led some economists to think the economy could be in a softer landing by the year-end, many still warn of a double-digit recession for the quarter to June.

Georgieva said bankruptcies were becoming more common too as firms exhaust their cash buffers, and human capital was at risk as the education of over a billion learners across 162 countries had been disrupted.

More than 30 American companies with liabilities exceeding $1 billion have already filed for bankruptcy since the start of January, and that number is likely to top 60 by year-end after companies piled on debt during the pandemic, according to Edward Altman, a professor emeritus at NYU's Stern School of Business. Global firms have sold a record $2.1 trillion of bonds this year, with nearly half coming from US issuers, and they could be at risk too.

Related Topics

IMF World Australia Business Education Job Bank Same Lead Japan South Korea United States January March April May June Women 2020 Market Post From Top Asia Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lebanese basketball legend El Khatib lauds Dubai S ..

15 minutes ago

Berlin tennis event chief casts doubt on US Open

19 minutes ago

JKNF seeks early release of incarcerated party cha ..

19 minutes ago

Ankara Says Turkish Plane With Medical Aid to Help ..

20 minutes ago

Plan finalized to produce over 100,000 mw cheap el ..

20 minutes ago

Wearing face mask, SOPs compliance only measures t ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.