World Not Ready For Climate Change-fuelled Wildfires: Experts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The world is unprepared for the increasing ferocity of wildfires turbocharged by climate change, scientists say, as blazes from North America to Europe greet the northern hemisphere summer in the hottest year on record.
Wildfires have already burned swathes through Turkey, Canada, Greece and the United States early this season as extreme heatwaves push temperatures to scorching highs.
While extra resources have been poured into improving firefighting in recent years, experts said the same was not true for planning and preparing for such disasters.
"We are still actually catching up with the situation," said Stefan Doerr, director of the Centre for Wildfire Research at the UK's Swansea University.
Predicting how bad any one blaze will be -- or where and when it will strike -- can be challenging, with many factors including local weather conditions playing into calculations.
But overall, wildfires are getting larger and burning more severely, said Doerr, who co-authored a recent paper examining the frequency and intensity of such extreme events.
A separate study published in June found the frequency and magnitude of extreme wildfires appeared to have doubled over the past 20 years.
By the end of the century, the number of extreme wildfires around the globe is tipped to rise 50 percent, according to a 2022 report by the UN Environment Programme.
Doerr said humanity had not yet faced up to this reality.
"We're clearly not well enough prepared for the situation that we're facing now," he said.
Climate change is a major driver, though other factors such as land use and the location of housing developments play a big part.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
More Stories From World
-
Ghana's cocoa farmers turn to smuggling as currency falls10 minutes ago
-
Russia says destroyed 30 Ukrainian drones11 minutes ago
-
'Julian Assange is free', has left Britain: WikiLeaks20 minutes ago
-
Flight carrying Assange to stop in Bangkok to refuel: Thai official20 minutes ago
-
Assange's parents hail ending to long 'ordeal'20 minutes ago
-
Assange's mother says 'ordeal' ending: statement to Australian media20 minutes ago
-
WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is 'free,' has left UK20 minutes ago
-
Afghan Masomah 'proud' to be a voice for refugees at Olympics29 minutes ago
-
Israel bombs Gaza as US warns against wider war30 minutes ago
-
EU kicks off membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova30 minutes ago
-
Sunbed wars: Greece tries to rein in beach chaos30 minutes ago
-
Julian Assange to plead guilty in deal with US authorities30 minutes ago