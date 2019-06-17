World Nuclear Forces Decreasing Despite Ongoing Modernization - SIPRI Yearbook

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The number of nuclear warheads is decreasing in the world but nuclear powers continue to modernize their strategic forces, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said on Monday in its yearbook.

"At the start of 2019, nine states - the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) - possessed approximately 13,865 nuclear weapons. This marked a decrease from the approximately 14,465 nuclear weapons that SIPRI estimated these states possessed at the beginning of 2018," SIPRI said in a press release, stressing that the arsenals are decreasing primarily due to the 2010 Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) between Moscow and Washington.

At the same time, SIPRI marks ongoing nuclear powers' efforts on modernizing their arsenals.

"Despite an overall decrease in the number of nuclear warheads in 2018, all nuclear weapon-possessing states continue to modernize their nuclear arsenals," SIPRI Governing board Chair Ambassador Jan Eliasson said, as quoted by the press release.

The yearbook noted that two countries - Russia and the United States - possessed over 90 percent of all nuclear weapons in the world (6,500 and 6,185 warheads respectively).

According to SIPRI, France has 300 nuclear warheads, the United Kingdom 200, India 130-140, Pakistan 150-160, Israel 80-90 and North Korea 20-30.

Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and China are five official nuclear powers, while India, Pakistan and North Korea are not parties to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which seeks to prevent spread of nuclear weapons across the globe. Israel has never confirmed possession of nuclear weapons.