World Ocean Might Be Depleted of Seafood by 2030, Faster Than Initially Expected - Parley

Marine fish may face extinction by 2030, much earlier than predicted, if humanity keeps overfishing and does not step up efforts to reduce pollution of waters, Cyrill Gutsch, the founder of Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization with a focus on marine plastic pollution, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Marine fish may face extinction by 2030, much earlier than predicted, if humanity keeps overfishing and does not step up efforts to reduce pollution of waters, Cyrill Gutsch, the founder of Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization with a focus on marine plastic pollution, told Sputnik.

"I would say the deadline of 2048 was a very optimistic one, we are already in the sixth mass extinction and we are losing 400 species every day. At Parley, we believe that if we do not turn things around in the next 10 years, we are reaching the point of no return. We are really thinking of 2030 deadline. 10 years is nothing and it means we have to organize ourselves really well. We have to innovate and prepare ourselves that we are not meeting this deadline," Gutsch told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Moscow Open Innovations forum, held virtually this week.

Even though an international team of ecologists and economists predicted back in 2006 that 2048 would be the deadline for seafood, the pace of climate change and overfishing has only accelerated since then, the activist explained.

Parley for the Oceans, founded by Gutsch in 2012, aims to contribute to the cleanup and management of ocean plastic waste while also helping business to switch to sustainable materials and production. It rose to prominence as a long-time partner of Adidas and is also collaborating with the Maldives government and the World Bank, among others, on tackling marine plastic pollution.