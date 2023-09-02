Open Menu

World 'officially Entered The Era Of Climate Migration,' Says IOM

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2023 | 08:08 PM

World 'officially entered the era of climate migration,' says IOM

The director general-elect of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) called for urgent solutions to address climate change and human mobility challenges because the world has entered "the era of climate migration

ISTANBUL , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ):The director general-elect of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) called for urgent solutions to address climate change and human mobility challenges because the world has entered "the era of climate migration." "Solutions to address the nexus of climate change and human mobility at a continental scale are urgent," Amy Pope said in a statement Friday.

The call for action came ahead of the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi from Sept. 4 - 6.

The Summit is the largest gathering of African heads of state, ministers, UN agencies, humanitarian and development partners, private sector and youth in the continent's history, the statement said.

"African countries are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, experiencing the dire impacts of the climate crisis including drought, flooding, extreme weather temperatures, rising sea levels," it said.

More than 7.5 million internal disaster displacements were registered on the continent in 2022, according to a report by the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.

Without a climate action plan, up to 105 million people are feared to become internal migrants by 2023 in Africa alone, a 2021 World Bank report estimates, it added.

The Summit is ahead of the Conference of Parties (COP28) slated for December in the United Arab Emirates "to unite the African continent towards agreement on climate change impacts on human mobility," it said.

Pope was elected in May as IOM director general and will take office Oct. 1, leading the organization for five years.

Pope served as senior advisor on migration to US President Joe Biden in 2021.

Related Topics

Africa Weather World World Bank United Nations Drought Nairobi United Arab Emirates May December From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

The new SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition by TECN ..

The new SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition by TECNO is now available in Pakistan ..

8 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaug ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurates provision of transporta ..

1 minute ago
 Infinix revolutionizing Pakistan’s Technological ..

Infinix revolutionizing Pakistan’s Technological Landscape fore fronting local ..

10 minutes ago
 India sets 267-run target for Pakistan in Asia Cup ..

India sets 267-run target for Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 clash

37 minutes ago
 23rd annual SINF focuses on &#039;Plant Tales&#039 ..

23rd annual SINF focuses on &#039;Plant Tales&#039;

40 minutes ago
 ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in ter ..

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in terror case

2 hours ago
Pak Pavilion inaugurated at CIFTIS, top Pakistani ..

Pak Pavilion inaugurated at CIFTIS, top Pakistani service enterprise participate ..

11 minutes ago
 Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

2 hours ago
 MoU signed to establish state-of-the-art Expo Cent ..

MoU signed to establish state-of-the-art Expo Centre in Capital

5 minutes ago
 Traders stage nationwide strike against soaring el ..

Traders stage nationwide strike against soaring electricity bills, inflation

3 hours ago
 TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed ..

TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed in double murder case

3 hours ago
 Maulana Ashrafi slams PTI chairman for hiring UK l ..

Maulana Ashrafi slams PTI chairman for hiring UK lawyer

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World