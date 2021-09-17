World On 'catastrophic' Path To 2.7C Warming: UN Chief
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 08:12 PM
A failure to slash global emissions is setting the world on a "catastrophic" path to 2.7 degrees Celsius heating, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Friday just weeks before crunch climate talks
A report by the United Nations on 191 countries' emissions promises found that they would not meet the ambition of the Paris climate agreement to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures.
Instead, it showed "the world is on a catastrophic pathway to 2.7-degrees of heating," Guterres said in a statement.