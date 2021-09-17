UrduPoint.com

World On 'catastrophic' Path To 2.7C Warming: UN Chief

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:21 PM

World on 'catastrophic' path to 2.7C warming: UN chief

A failure to slash global emissions is setting the world on a "catastrophic" path to 2.7 degrees Celsius heating, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Friday just weeks before crunch climate talks

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A failure to slash global emissions is setting the world on a "catastrophic" path to 2.7 degrees Celsius heating, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Friday just weeks before crunch climate talks.

His comments come as a United Nations report on global emissions pledges found instead of the reductions needed to avoid the worst effects of climate change, they would see "a considerable increase".

This shows "the world is on a catastrophic pathway to 2.7-degrees of heating," Guterres said in a statement.

The figure would shatter the temperature targets of the Paris climate agreement, which aimed for warming well below 2C and preferably capped at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

"Failure to meet this goal will be measured in the massive loss of lives and livelihoods," Guterres said.

Under the landmark 2015 Paris deal, nations committed to slash emissions, as well as to provide assistance to the most climate-vulnerable countries.

But the window for action is narrowing as nations slow-walk their responses.

Last month a bombshell "code red" for humanity from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that Earth's average temperature will be 1.5C higher around 2030, a decade earlier than projected only three years ago.

"We have to act, all of us, we have to act now," said US President Joe Biden on Friday, urging the world to bring its "highest" ambition to the UN climate conference in Glasgow in November.

"Those who have not yet done so, time is running out," Biden said in the White House at the start of a virtual summit with nine foreign leaders.

Related Topics

World United Nations White House Paris Glasgow November 2015 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

2 hours ago
 US Defense Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 10 ..

US Defense Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest - ..

8 minutes ago
 DG SBP inaugurates SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Acade ..

DG SBP inaugurates SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy

8 minutes ago
 BASF express solidarity with Chief Minister Baloch ..

BASF express solidarity with Chief Minister Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 More Than 10,000 Illegal Migrants Kept Under Bridg ..

More Than 10,000 Illegal Migrants Kept Under Bridge on Texas-Mexico Border - Rep ..

13 minutes ago
 Top Economies Must Establish Trust, Work Together ..

Top Economies Must Establish Trust, Work Together to Reach Climate Targets - EU' ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.