World Opinion Finds US Religious Freedom Good For Christians, Less So For Muslims - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Populations around the world generally regard religious freedom in the United States as excellent for Christians and Jews, but sometimes less so for Muslims, a Morning Consult poll conducted in 15 countries revealed on Tuesday

"Majorities of adults in 15 countries characterize religious freedom in the United States as 'fair' or better, and in every surveyed country, the share of respondents who rate religious freedom positively exceeds the share (of those) who rate it negatively by at least a 14-percentage-point margin," a report on the poll said.

The populations of the six countries that give the United States the highest marks on religious freedom were predominantly Christian, but also 47% of adults in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim nation, and in the United Arab Emirates rated US religious freedom as "good" or "excellent," the report said.

Adults from the two countries with the smallest gross domestic product, Ghana and Kenya, admired religious freedom in the United States most while those in wealthier countries tended to give the United States worse ratings, the report added.

The United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Canada and Japan tended to give the lowest relative ratings to religious freedom in the United States though even in them, the numbers of people regarding it as "excellent" outstripped by factors of three to four versus those rating it as "bad," according to the report.

