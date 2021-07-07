World passes 'tragic milestone' of four million Covid deaths: WHO

The world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, the World Health Organization said, adding that the true toll was likely higher

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, the World Health Organization said, adding that the true toll was likely higher.

"The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic. We have just passed the tragic milestone of four million recorded Covid-19 deaths, which likely underestimates the overall toll," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.