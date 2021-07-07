World Passes 'tragic Milestone' Of Four Million Covid Deaths: WHO
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:29 PM
The world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, the World Health Organization said, adding that the true toll was likely higher
"The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic. We have just passed the tragic milestone of four million recorded Covid-19 deaths, which likely underestimates the overall toll," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.