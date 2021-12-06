World Petroleum Congress Opens in Houston

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The World Petroleum Congress (WPC), a triennial global industry event that was postponed by a year amid the pandemic, has finally opened in Houston, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The forum, which was supposed to take place in 2020, kicked off on Sunday night and will last until December 9, with around 5,000 representatives from 70 different countries expected to attend.

Jeff Shellebarger, Chairman of the board of the Organizing Committee for the 23rd WPC, said at the opening ceremony on Sunday that the gathering will allow its participants to align their stances on global energy security and discuss future developments, in particular within the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The WPC is being held in the US for the first time in over 30 years. Houston beat out Vancouver to bring the international energy event, which is held every three years, to the US. The last time that WPC was held in the US (also in Houston) was in 1987. The first World Petroleum Congress was held in London in 1933.