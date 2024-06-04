World Pool Championship Kicks Off In Jeddah
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The inaugural World Pool Championship (9-ball) began on Monday evening in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will run for six days.
The championship is organized by the Saudi Billiards and Snooker Federation under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and in collaboration with the World Nine-Ball Tour.
Held at the sports hall of Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City, this edition witnesses the competition of 128 players from 45 countries.
Among them are the top 100 players from the World Nine-Ball Tour, along with 28 players who qualified from the preliminary rounds.
The players will compete in 223 matches on 16 tables in the most prestigious and widely attended event in the world of billiards.
