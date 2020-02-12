UrduPoint.com
World Radio Day: Let Us Recognize Enduring Power Of Radio: UN Secretary General

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

United Nations Secretary General Antanio Guterres Wednesday urged the world to recognize enduring power of radio to promote diversity and help build a more peaceful and inclusive world

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :United Nations Secretary General Antanio Guterres Wednesday urged the world to recognize enduring power of radio to promote diversity and help build a more peaceful and inclusive world.

In his message on "World Radio Day" to be observed on February 13, he that said that radio brought people together, said a press release issued here.

"In an era of rapid media evolution, radio retains a special place in every community as an accessible source of vital news and information", he said.

He said "Radio is also a source of innovation that pioneered interaction with audiences and user-generated content decades before they became mainstream".

He said that Radio offered a wonderful display of diversity in its formats, in its languages and among radio professionals themselves.

"This sends an important message to the world. As we strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and tackle the climate crisis, radio has a key role to play as a source of information and inspiration alike" he added.

