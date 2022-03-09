UrduPoint.com

World Rallies For Women's Day Under Ukraine War Shadow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 12:46 PM

Protesters took to the streets worldwide for International Women's Day Tuesday with demonstrators clashing with police in Turkey and many rallies urging solidarity with war-torn Ukraine

Madrid, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Protesters took to the streets worldwide for International Women's Day Tuesday with demonstrators clashing with police in Turkey and many rallies urging solidarity with war-torn Ukraine.

In Istanbul, where protesters were planning a rally against femicide, Turkish police blocked hundreds from reaching the central Istiklal Avenue.

But the demonstrators refused to be stopped, breaking through the barricades, whistling and waving "Feminist rebellion" banners, prompting police to fire tear gas to disperse them.

"Pathetic!" snarled one defiant protester called Hazan as they regrouped near the central Taksim Square.

"This is not something that will kill our struggle, the police will go but the feminists will remain." All eyes were on the unending stream of women and children fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has triggered Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

With more than two million people forced into exile, few of those arriving in the Polish border city of Przemysl could spare a thought to mark the date.

One lone priest could be seen wandering through the train station handing out red and yellow tulips to the arriving women.

"It's very important today in this difficult place that someone speak to them saying they're very important... that's my mission today," Franciscan friar Kordian Szwarc told AFP.

"It's the first time it feels like a special day!" said Lilia Kysil, a 22-year-old student from Ukraine's capital Kyiv, a huge smile on her face as she stood with her mother and sister, thanking him.

At some checkpoints in war-torn Kyiv, volunteer soldiers were also handing out tulips to women passers-by, an AFP correspondent said.

In Madrid, some 30,000 protesters turned the city centre into a sea of purple, a Spanish government spokesman said.

A festive atmosphere was marked by rhythmic drumming and chanting as the masses waved banners against gender violence in a protest peppered with signs saying "No war".

Thousands more rallied in Barcelona while in Paris a gathering of thousands began with the reading of a letter from Russian feminists urging activists to "take a stand against the war" which brought out "the violence of bullets but also sexual violence".

And in Athens, some 2,000 people marched through the streets.

"Exploitation, war, violence: the only defence is the struggle for emancipation and equality," read one banner.

