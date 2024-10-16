World Rapidly Moving Into 'Age Of Electricity,' Says IEA Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The world is rapidly transitioning to an electric energy system, driven by a growing reliance on clean sources, according to an annual report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday.
The World Energy Outlook 2024 report highlights the urgent need for governments and consumers to make strategic decisions as energy supply and demand dynamics change.
"In previous World Energy Outlooks, the IEA made it clear that the future of the global energy system is electric – and now it is visible to everyone," said Fatih Birol, the IEA executive director.
After experiencing the "Age of Coal and the Age of Oil," Birol noted there is now a speedy move to the Age of Electricity which "will define the global energy system going forward and increasingly be based on clean sources of electricity."
Tim Gould, chief energy economist at the IEA and one of the lead authors of the report, told Anadolu that electricity is central to meeting people's needs as consumers.
"That is why we are talking about a new age of electricity as the sort of defining characteristic of our future energy system," Gould said.
