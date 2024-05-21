Iran's powerful allies on Monday mourned the death of its president, Ebrahim Raisi, in a helicopter crash, while regional militants hailed him as a supporter of the Palestinian cause

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Iran's powerful allies on Monday mourned the death of its president, Ebrahim Raisi, in a helicopter crash, while regional militants hailed him as a supporter of the Palestinian cause.

The United States said the deceased ultraconservative leader "had blood on his hands", Russia and China called him a "friend", and Iran's arch-foe Israel has yet to react publicly.

Here is a round-up of key reactions:

- United Nations -

Members of the UN Security Council observed a minute's silence in Raisi's memory at the request of the current council president, Mozambique Ambassador Pedro Comissario Afonso.

- NATO -

NATO spokesperson Farah Daklallah on social media platform X sent the military alliance's "condolences to the people of Iran".

- United States -

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the United States "expresses its official condolences" and reaffirmed "our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms".

Later, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Raisi was responsible for "atrocious" rights abuses and "had a lot of blood on his hands".

- China-

China's President Xi Jinping said "the Chinese people have lost a good friend," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference.

- European Union -

The European Union expressed its "sincere condolences". EU Council President Charles Michel said in a statement: "Our thoughts go to the families."

- Gulf states -

Iran's Gulf neighbours Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman sent their condolences.

Jassem al-Budaiwi, secretary-general of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), called it a "tragic accident".

- Russia -

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed Raisi as an "outstanding politician" and "a true friend of Russia" in a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

- France -

France sent condolences to Iran and "the families of the victims of this accident," in a foreign ministry statement.

- India -

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise" of Raisi, adding that "India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

- Japan -

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a statement he was "deeply saddened" by Raisi's passing, recalling his "candid discussions" with Raisi and the two countries' "friendly relations".

- Iranian opposition -

Exiled opposition group the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said Raisi's death was "a monumental and irreparable strategic blow to the mullahs' supreme leader Ali Khamenei and the entire regime, notorious for its executions and massacres", in a statement from the group's leader, Maryam Rajavi.

- Turkey -

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a national day of mourning.

Earlier, he sent "sincere condolences to the friendly and fraternal people and government" of Iran in a message on X.

- Taliban -

Mohammad Hassan Akhund, leader of Afghanistan's Taliban government, said in a statement: "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and all Afghans are deeply saddened and affected by this tragic event."

- Pope Francis -

Pope Francis sent condolences in a telegram addressed to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and sent "the assurance of spiritual closeness to the nation at this difficult time".

- Gazans -

Several ordinary Gazans told AFP that Raisi had failed to ease their suffering.

"He never supported us, never kept his promises, never called for a ceasefire, and never stood by us," said one, Naji Khodeir, a resident of the war-torn city of Deir al-Balah.

- Hezbollah -

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group, which has traded deadly cross-border fire with Israel during the war, praised Raisi as "a strong supporter, and a staunch defender of our causes".

- Iraq -

Iran's neighbour Iraq announced a day of mourning, the prime minister's office announced.

- African Union -

African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said he was "deeply shocked and saddened", and voiced the AU's "deep sympathy and solidarity" with Iran.

- Brazil -

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed "sadness" at the news and sent his "condolences".

- Syria -

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a statement expressed solidarity with Tehran, which has backed him during more than a decade of civil war.

- Venezuela -

President Nicolas Maduro said he was "deeply saddened to have to say goodbye to an exemplary person".

- North Korea -

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of condolence, saying the "demise of the president is a great loss to the fraternal Iranian people and the world people aspiring after independence and justice", state media outlet KCNA reported.

- Cuba -

President Miguel Díaz-Canel said on X that the Cuban government and people "deeply regretted the loss of a great friend (and) admirable politician".