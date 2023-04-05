Close
World Saw Substantial Decrease In Foreign Direct Investment In Past 20 Years - IMF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

World Saw Substantial Decrease in Foreign Direct Investment in Past 20 Years - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The global economy saw a significant decrease in foreign direct investment (FDI) in last 20 years, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

"A decrease in FDI has been particularly visible, with global FDI declining from 3.3 percent of GDP in the 2000s to 1.3 percent between 2018 and 2022," the IMF said in its new World Economic Outlook.

Most of the world is experiencing the slowdown in globalization after the global financial crisis, it added, calling this process "slowbalization."

The IMF has identified the fragmentation of capital flows, geopolitical tensions and the potential emergence of regional geopolitical blocs among key engines of this slower pace of globalization.

They could have large negative spillovers to the global economy, the fund said.

More Stories From World

