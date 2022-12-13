UrduPoint.com

World Should Not Turn Blind Eye To US Protectionism In Global Trade - Chinese Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The United States has repeatedly abused the pretext of national security in recent years to prevent the development of international trade, and it is impossible to leave Washington's unilateralism and protectionism without a reaction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"In recent years, the US has repeatedly abused the pretext of national security to interfere with the normal development of international trade, which was widely opposed by the international community," the diplomat said at a briefing on Tuesday.

He noted that the World Trade Organization (WTO) recently ruled that the US violated global trade rules in 2018, when the country's administration invoked national security concerns to justify increased tariffs on steel and aluminum products for some WTO members.

"Facts have proven that the security exception clause is not a safe haven for unilateral actions and protectionism. All countries should stand up and not turn a blind eye to Washington's unilateralism and protectionism. This concerns the stability of the global trade system and more importantly, international justice," Wang said.

On Monday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce reported that Beijing had launched a trade dispute at the WTO against the US over its chip export control measures,

In October the US Department of Commerce announced that Washington had limited supplies to 28 Chinese companies, aiming at restricting exports of supercomputers and semiconductors.

