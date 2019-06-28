UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosive' - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:01 AM

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosive' - Putin

The situation in the world has become more dramatic due to the trade wars and the Persian Gulf developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The situation in the world has become more dramatic due to the trade wars and the Persian Gulf developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday.

"I would cautiously say the situation has not changed for the better, but I remain optimistic to a certain extent. But, to put it bluntly, the situation has definitely become more dramatic and explosive," Putin told the Financial Times.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

30 seconds ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

35 seconds ago

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

12 minutes ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Expects Breakthrough Soon in Launching Syri ..

12 minutes ago

Constitution Lets US States Set Congress Districts ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.