World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosive' - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The situation in the world has become more dramatic due to the trade wars and the Persian Gulf developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday.

"I would cautiously say the situation has not changed for the better, but I remain optimistic to a certain extent. But, to put it bluntly, the situation has definitely become more dramatic and explosive," Putin told the Financial Times.