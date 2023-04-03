UrduPoint.com

World Taekwondo Council To Allow Neutral Athletes From Russia, Belarus On Championships

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

World Taekwondo Council to Allow Neutral Athletes From Russia, Belarus on Championships

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Individual neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to participate in international taekwondo championships, the World Taekwondo Council announced on Monday.

"Following deliberation, the Council decided to allow the participation of Individual Neutral Athletes and Support Personnel with Russian and Belarusian passport holders at the World Taekwondo-promoted Championships, starting from the Baku 2023 World Taekwondo Championships at the end of May," the organization said.

On March 28, 2023, the International Olympic Committee recommended allowing athletes with a Russian or Belorussian passport to return to international competitions as individual neutral athletes, provided that they do not actively support the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine in February 2022 and are not contracted to the Russian or Belorussian military or national security agencies.

The World Taekwondo Championship in Baku will take place from May 29 to June 4.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Baku Belarus February March May June International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoni ..

Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoning Imran Khan, Bushra bibi

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability effor ..

Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability efforts with ACAO

13 minutes ago
 &#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for ..

&#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for special plate numbers begins ..

28 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 researc ..

National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 research proposals from 35 countries

28 minutes ago
 Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muh ..

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Ab ..

40 minutes ago
 TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You fee ..

TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You feed recommendations

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.