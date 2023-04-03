World Taekwondo Council to Allow Neutral Athletes From Russia, Belarus on Championships

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Individual neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to participate in international taekwondo championships, the World Taekwondo Council announced on Monday.

"Following deliberation, the Council decided to allow the participation of Individual Neutral Athletes and Support Personnel with Russian and Belarusian passport holders at the World Taekwondo-promoted Championships, starting from the Baku 2023 World Taekwondo Championships at the end of May," the organization said.

On March 28, 2023, the International Olympic Committee recommended allowing athletes with a Russian or Belorussian passport to return to international competitions as individual neutral athletes, provided that they do not actively support the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine in February 2022 and are not contracted to the Russian or Belorussian military or national security agencies.

The World Taekwondo Championship in Baku will take place from May 29 to June 4.