World Today Needs Effective UN And Effective Multilateralism - US Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The world today requires an effective United Nations and effective Multilateralism, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"Right now. as much as ever, the world needs an effective UN and effective multilateralism," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

Thomas-Greenfield spoke at the meeting chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On Monday, lavrov is also scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.