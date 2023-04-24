World Today Needs Effective UN And Effective Multilateralism - US Envoy
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The world today requires an effective United Nations and effective Multilateralism, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.
"Right now. as much as ever, the world needs an effective UN and effective multilateralism," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.
Thomas-Greenfield spoke at the meeting chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
On Monday, lavrov is also scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.