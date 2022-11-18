UrduPoint.com

World Today Sees Competition Of Coalitions, Not Competition Of Countries - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 09:21 PM

World Today Sees Competition of Coalitions, Not Competition of Countries - Pentagon

The world today is facing a competition of coalitions and not a competition of individual countries, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The world today is facing a competition of coalitions and not a competition of individual countries, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Friday.

"It's almost become a cliche to say that we have entered a new age of competition. But let me make it clear - this is not a competition of countries.

It is a competition of coalitions," Kahl said during an event organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Bahrain.

Washington vows to continue standing "shoulder to shoulder" with its allies to win the competition of coalitions and considers this victory to be crucial for common security.

The United States, along with its allies and partners, is moving towards integrated air and maritime security, increased intelligence sharing and cyber cooperation, and planning for multilateral crisis response, Kahl added.

Related Topics

World Bahrain United States Event

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to remove deprivations of people ..

Govt taking steps to remove deprivations of people: Chief Minister

2 minutes ago
 Fesco BoDs lays foundation stone of mosque

Fesco BoDs lays foundation stone of mosque

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia launches digital platform 'Nusuk' for ..

Saudi Arabia launches digital platform 'Nusuk' for pilgrims

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Seeking Sources of Artillery Data Systems ..

Pentagon Seeking Sources of Artillery Data Systems for Ukraine, Taiwan - Notice

2 minutes ago
 Verstappen tops Abu Dhabi practice, Ricciardo set ..

Verstappen tops Abu Dhabi practice, Ricciardo set for Red Bull role

28 minutes ago
 Punjab University CEMB organises int'l symposium o ..

Punjab University CEMB organises int'l symposium on health sciences

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.