World Today Sees Competition of Coalitions, Not Competition of Countries - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The world today is facing a competition of coalitions and not a competition of individual countries, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Friday.

"It's almost become a cliche to say that we have entered a new age of competition. But let me make it clear - this is not a competition of countries.

It is a competition of coalitions," Kahl said during an event organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Bahrain.

Washington vows to continue standing "shoulder to shoulder" with its allies to win the competition of coalitions and considers this victory to be crucial for common security.

The United States, along with its allies and partners, is moving towards integrated air and maritime security, increased intelligence sharing and cyber cooperation, and planning for multilateral crisis response, Kahl added.