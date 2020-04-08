World Trade May Decline By 32% In 2020 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic - WTO
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:41 PM
World trade could decrease by as much as 32 percent this year as a result of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in a new report on Wednesday
"World trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world," the report said.