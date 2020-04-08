UrduPoint.com
World Trade May Decline By 32% In 2020 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic - WTO

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:41 PM

World Trade May Decline by 32% in 2020 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic - WTO

World trade could decrease by as much as 32 percent this year as a result of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in a new report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) World trade could decrease by as much as 32 percent this year as a result of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in a new report on Wednesday.

"World trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world," the report said.

