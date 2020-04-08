World Trade May Decline by 32% in 2020 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic - WTO

World trade could decrease by as much as 32 percent this year as a result of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in a new report on Wednesday

