World Trade Organization Predicts 4.8% Slump In Global GDP In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:13 PM

Global GDP is expected to shrink by 4.8 percent in 2020 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in a fresh report on Tuesday, adding that a 4.9 percent rise is expected next year

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Global GDP is expected to shrink by 4.8 percent in 2020 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in a fresh report on Tuesday, adding that a 4.9 percent rise is expected next year.

"Consensus estimates now put the decline in world market-weighted GDP in 2020 at -4.8% compared to �2.5% under the more optimistic scenario outlined in the WTO's April forecast," the organization said.

Following a surge in trade in June and July as many countries across the globe eased lockdown restrictions, the volume of world merchandise trade is now predicted to fall by 9.2 percent in 2020, an improvement from the 12.9 percent drop predicted back in April.

The 14.3 percent quarter-on-quarter decline in global merchandise trade in the second quarter of 2020 is also the largest on record, the WTO said, adding that provisional data has led the organization to predict that a partial rebound will be observed in the third quarter of the year.

The WTO is predicting that the world economy will bounce back in 2021 with GDP growth of 4.9 percent, according to the report.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also expected to release its financial forecasts in the latest edition of its World Economic Outlook in the coming days. In June, the IMF said that global GDP was likely to fall by 4.9 percent in 2020, compared to a 3 percent contraction predicted back in April.

