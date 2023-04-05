Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

World Trade Organization Says Global Trade Up By 2.7% In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

World Trade Organization Says Global Trade Up by 2.7% in 2022

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Global trade has remained stable, having grown by 2.7% in 2022, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in a fresh report on Wednesday.

"Year-on-year merchandise trade volume growth averaged 4.2% in the first three quarters of 2022 before a 2.4% quarter-on-quarter decline in the fourth quarter dragged growth for the year down to 2.7%. The final result for 2022 was weaker than the WTO's October forecast of 3.5% but close to the earlier estimate of 3.0% from last April," the report read.

Several factors contributed to that decrease, with "the most conspicuous being the rise in global commodity prices," the report added.

"A 2.7% increase in trade volume in 2022 is consistent with the WTO's initial report on the crisis in Ukraine, which estimated that trade growth for the year would fall somewhere between 2.4% and 3.0%. The final figure ended up being within this range and well above the most pessimistic scenario considered in the report, which would have seen trade growth of just 0.5% if countries had split into competing trade blocs," the WTO said.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Split April October From

Recent Stories

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

21 minutes ago
 PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

43 minutes ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

55 minutes ago
 Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

2 hours ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.