World Trade Organization Says Global Trade Up by 2.7% in 2022

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Global trade has remained stable, having grown by 2.7% in 2022, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in a fresh report on Wednesday.

"Year-on-year merchandise trade volume growth averaged 4.2% in the first three quarters of 2022 before a 2.4% quarter-on-quarter decline in the fourth quarter dragged growth for the year down to 2.7%. The final result for 2022 was weaker than the WTO's October forecast of 3.5% but close to the earlier estimate of 3.0% from last April," the report read.

Several factors contributed to that decrease, with "the most conspicuous being the rise in global commodity prices," the report added.

"A 2.7% increase in trade volume in 2022 is consistent with the WTO's initial report on the crisis in Ukraine, which estimated that trade growth for the year would fall somewhere between 2.4% and 3.0%. The final figure ended up being within this range and well above the most pessimistic scenario considered in the report, which would have seen trade growth of just 0.5% if countries had split into competing trade blocs," the WTO said.