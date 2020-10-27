UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Trade To Face Difficulties Without Uniform Rules - Russian Prime Minister Mishustin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:40 AM

World Trade to Face Difficulties Without Uniform Rules - Russian Prime Minister Mishustin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) World trade needs uniform rules, otherwise difficulties are inevitable, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"We understand today that there are questions to the World Trade Organization (WTO), and most importantly, a deep reset of the system that all WTO member countries expect, which, among other things, should reform the appellate body, because everyone already sees: there is a problem with world trade without uniform rules," Mishustin said.

The prime minister said Russia could not suspend its membership in the organization, but only withdraw from it, however, there were reasons why the country was unable to do this.

"What is the WTO? It is a tool, if you like, to counter trade discrimination and infringement of the rights of some states... We use it to resolve all sorts of issues, including protection against discriminatory measures that other states are taking," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia All From

Recent Stories

SDPW completes 4 markets in the Central Region at ..

4 hours ago

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents i ..

6 hours ago

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

6 hours ago

FAB reports AE7.3 bn in net profit for first nine ..

7 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED120.1 million i ..

7 hours ago

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.