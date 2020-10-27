World Trade to Face Difficulties Without Uniform Rules - Russian Prime Minister Mishustin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) World trade needs uniform rules, otherwise difficulties are inevitable, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"We understand today that there are questions to the World Trade Organization (WTO), and most importantly, a deep reset of the system that all WTO member countries expect, which, among other things, should reform the appellate body, because everyone already sees: there is a problem with world trade without uniform rules," Mishustin said.

The prime minister said Russia could not suspend its membership in the organization, but only withdraw from it, however, there were reasons why the country was unable to do this.

"What is the WTO? It is a tool, if you like, to counter trade discrimination and infringement of the rights of some states... We use it to resolve all sorts of issues, including protection against discriminatory measures that other states are taking," he said.