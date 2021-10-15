World Unlikely to Achieve Zero Hunger by 2030 Due to Crises - Study

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The world will not manage to eradicate famine by 2030, due mostly to conflicts, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Global Hunger Index (GHI) report published on Thursday.

"Based on current GHI projections, the world as a whole and 47 countries in particular will fail to achieve a low level of hunger by 2030.

Conflict, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic three of the most powerful and toxic forces driving hunger threaten to wipe out any progress that has been made against hunger in recent years," the report said.

Despite a period of decline in global hunger which began in the 2000s, the trend is now slowing down as undernourishment expands worldwide, the study found.

Last month, the United Nations World food Programme Executive Director, David Beasley, stated that 9 million people die of hunger annually, which is more than the number of deaths related to COVID-19.