World Wants To Know Why United States Not Willing Conflict In Ukraine To End - Orban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 11:30 AM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The conflict in Ukraine will end immediately as soon as the US wants it, since Kiev has lost sovereignty and receives money and weapons from the West, the whole world does not understand why Washington does not want to end the conflict, and is waiting for an answer to this question, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"If the Americans want it, there will be peace tomorrow morning (in Ukraine). And why the Americans do not want this is a question that the whole world is thinking about. After all, Ukraine has actually lost its sovereignty: it has no money, no military industry, no military production capacities of its own. It receives money mainly from the US, military funds ” also from the Americans and the West," Orban told the Kossuth Radio broadcaster.

