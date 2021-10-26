UrduPoint.com

World War II Bomb Blast On Solomon Islands Kills 2 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Two people were killed and two others sustained injuries when a World War II bomb detonated on the Solomon Islands, the Solomon Times reported in the early hours of Tuesday.

The explosion reportedly occurred at 7 p.m. Monday local time (8:00 Tuesday GMT) in the city of Honiara, the islands' capital, where members of a family of the victims were cooking on a stone oven.

As a result of the blast from the detonated bomb, a father and a son were killed, while two other members of the family are in serious conditions, according to the outlet. The father is said to have died shortly after the incident, while the son was hospitalized and passed away later.

This was the fifth fatal incident of this kind this year as many more unexploded bombs remain lying across the Solomon Islands and other nations in the Pacific region since war times, the newspaper said.

