World War II Bomb Explodes in East of England - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) A World War II bomb has unexpectedly exploded in the UK city of Great Yarmouth located in the eastern county of Norfolk, the local police said.

"We can confirm the unexploded World War II bomb in Great Yarmouth has detonated.

This was not a planned detonation and happened during slow burn work to disarm the explosives. All army and emergency service personnel are accounted for," the Norfolk Police wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The police added that no one had been injured as a result of the bomb explosion.

The cordons surrounding the explosion site have been removed and people can return to their homes, according to the police.