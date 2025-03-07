Open Menu

World War II Bomb Found On Tracks To Paris Train Station

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Traffic at the Paris Gare du Nord train station was halted on Friday after a World War II bomb was found on tracks leading to France's busiest terminal, officials said.

The unexploded bomb was found "in the middle of the tracks" overnight during maintenance work carried out in the area of Saint Denis suburb, the national SNCF rail company said.

The bomb "dated to the Second World War," the RER B suburban train wrote in a post on X.

All traffic to the train station, which hosts Eurostar trains as well as high-speed and local services, was closed as Paris police worked to disable the device.

The Gare du Nord train station lies in the north of Paris and is the country's busiest rail terminal, serving an estimated 700,000 people each day, according to the SNCF.

