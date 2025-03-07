World War II Bomb Found On Tracks To Paris Train Station
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Traffic at the Paris Gare du Nord train station was halted on Friday after a World War II bomb was found on tracks leading to France's busiest terminal, officials said.
The unexploded bomb was found "in the middle of the tracks" overnight during maintenance work carried out in the area of Saint Denis suburb, the national SNCF rail company said.
The bomb "dated to the Second World War," the RER B suburban train wrote in a post on X.
All traffic to the train station, which hosts Eurostar trains as well as high-speed and local services, was closed as Paris police worked to disable the device.
The Gare du Nord train station lies in the north of Paris and is the country's busiest rail terminal, serving an estimated 700,000 people each day, according to the SNCF.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025
Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025
Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan
184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
More Stories From World
-
World War II bomb found on tracks to Paris train station2 minutes ago
-
Trump backs off Mexico, Canada tariffs after market blowback11 minutes ago
-
EU shifts on defence -- and concedes maybe 'Macron was right'11 minutes ago
-
Canada to hold off most tariffs on US after Trump pauses levies11 minutes ago
-
Inside The Pantry: South Africa's nightlife and diversity collide12 minutes ago
-
Real Sociedad fight back to earn Man United draw in Europa League21 minutes ago
-
Gun-wielding teen charged with 'endangering' Australian passenger plane21 minutes ago
-
Deja vu on the Moon: Private US spaceship again lands awkwardly21 minutes ago
-
Man Utd draw in Spain in Europa League last 16 as Spurs beaten21 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 3rd update22 minutes ago
-
Saudi PIF to pay 'up to 12 months maternity leave' for tennis players22 minutes ago
-
Australians told 'prepare for worst' as tropical cyclone nears31 minutes ago