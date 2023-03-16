UrduPoint.com

World War III Already Unleashed By West, Being Waged In Format Of Proxy War - Assad

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The West has unleashed World War III, which is being waged by the hands of the Nazis in Ukraine in the format of a proxy war and by the hands of terrorists in Syria, but modern weapons, especially nuclear weapons, do not allow the confrontation to escalate into the traditional format of world war, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"I believe that World War III is underway, but it differs in its form.

What I mean is that world wars used to be conventional in the past. Armies of several states were fighting against each other. This is also true when it comes to the current situation, but because of modern weaponry, especially nuclear, it is different from conventional war. That is why wars are now moving toward proxy wars," the Syrian president said.

Assad added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is now waging a war on behalf of the West, using "its army of Nazis."

"The same goes for terrorists, they are the armies operating on behalf of the West in Syria and other regions," the president said.

