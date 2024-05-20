World Water Forum Opens In Bali
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 06:52 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The 10th World Water Forum officially opened in Indonesia 's tourist resort of Bali on Monday under the theme, Water for Shared Prosperity.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the opening ceremony and introduced Prabowo Subianto as his successor on the occasion.
Organized by the World Water Council, the largest water-related international event is running from May 18-25 with participants from more than 70 countries, including scholars, civil society organizations and the private sector.
Among the global leaders in attendance are Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof and Fiji President Wiliame Katonivere, as well as billionaire technology mogul Elon Musk.
The main topics to be focused by the forum include, water conservation, clean water and sanitation, food and energy security, and mitigation of natural disasters.
Jokowi in his opening remarks said by 2050, some 500 million small farmers who contribute 80% of the world's food are predicted to be most vulnerable to drought. "By gathering all of us in Bali today, Indonesia hopes that the world can join hands on an ongoing basis to strengthen the commitment to collaboration in overcoming global challenges related to water," he added.
"Let's preserve our water today for shared prosperity tomorrow," he said.
World Water Council President Loic Fauchon said water unites people, but the planet earth has been damaged by the people. "And we are here because, aware of this tragedy, we want to repair it and give future generations hope, desire and serenity," he added.
