World Will Soon See 'Significant Challenge' Without Eastern European Fertilizers - UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 11:14 PM

The world could soon be faced with a significant challenge without access to fertilizers from Eastern European countries such as Russia and Belarus, UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Chief Economist Maximo Torero said on Friday

"If in the next month or two we are not able to get all the fertilizers that key exporting countries need, then we will face a significant challenge. And that's for the next harvest, for 2023, so the main concern for us is 2023," Torero said when asked about the impact of fertilizer supply issues from the region.

Earleir this week, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)Secretary-Generall Rebeca Grynspan met with Russian officials in Moscow to discuss unblocking access of the country's fertilizers and wheat to world markets.

Moscow has said it is ready to assist in securing options to exporting grain, including from Ukraine, but that increasing supplies require lifting relevant sanctions imposed on Russia. President Vladimir Putin on Friday characterized Western sanctions imposed on Russian fertilizers as a short-sighted, stupid and misguided policy.

