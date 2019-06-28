World Would Be Different Today if US Did Not Withdraw From ABM - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) If the United States had not pulled out from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM), the world would be different today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday.

"I made very energetic attempts to convince our US partners not to withdraw from the [ABM] treaty . . . the world would be a different place today, had our US partners accepted this proposal," Putin told the Financial Times. "We debated this matter for a long time, argued and suggested various solutions. In any event, I made very energetic attempts to convince our US partners not to withdraw from the treaty. And, if the US side still wanted to withdraw from the treaty, it should have done so in such a way as to guarantee international security for a long historical period.

"

Putin pointed out that he suggested back then to work jointly on missile defense projects that should have involved the United States, Russia and Europe.

"They stipulated specific parameters of this co-operation, determined dangerous missile approaches and envisioned technology exchanges, the elaboration of decision-making mechanisms, etc. Those were absolutely specific proposals," he said. "I am convinced that the world would be a different place today, had our US partners accepted this proposal. Unfortunately, this did not happen."