UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Would Be Different Today If US Did Not Withdraw From ABM - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

World Would Be Different Today if US Did Not Withdraw From ABM - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) If the United States had not pulled out from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM), the world would be different today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday.

"I made very energetic attempts to convince our US partners not to withdraw from the [ABM] treaty . . . the world would be a different place today, had our US partners accepted this proposal," Putin told the Financial Times. "We debated this matter for a long time, argued and suggested various solutions. In any event, I made very energetic attempts to convince our US partners not to withdraw from the treaty. And, if the US side still wanted to withdraw from the treaty, it should have done so in such a way as to guarantee international security for a long historical period.

"

Putin pointed out that he suggested back then to work jointly on missile defense projects that should have involved the United States, Russia and Europe.

"They stipulated specific parameters of this co-operation, determined dangerous missile approaches and envisioned technology exchanges, the elaboration of decision-making mechanisms, etc. Those were absolutely specific proposals," he said. "I am convinced that the world would be a different place today, had our US partners accepted this proposal. Unfortunately, this did not happen."

Related Topics

World Technology Russia Europe Vladimir Putin United States Event From

Recent Stories

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

33 minutes ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

33 minutes ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

33 minutes ago

UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index up 0.4 pc in Q1

49 minutes ago

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

44 minutes ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.