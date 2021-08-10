UrduPoint.com

World's 1st All-Civilian Space Crew Train In MiG-29 Fighter Jet - Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:22 PM

World's 1st All-Civilian Space Crew Train in MiG-29 Fighter Jet - Commander

The crew of the first all-civilian space mission, Inspiration4, which is scheduled to launch into Earth's orbit in September using SpaceX's Crew Dragon, have used a Soviet MiG-29 fighter jet for training, according to mission commander Jared Isaacman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The crew of the first all-civilian space mission, Inspiration4, which is scheduled to launch into Earth's orbit in September using SpaceX's Crew Dragon, have used a Soviet MiG-29 fighter jet for training, according to mission commander Jared Isaacman.

In early February, SpaceX announced the first all-civilian space mission in history. The crew will include physician Hayley Arceneaux, US Air Force veteran and aerospace industry data engineer Chris Sembroski, geoscientist Sian Proctor, and Isaacman, the CEO of payment processor Shift4 Payments. The mission also aims to raise funds for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which specializes in treating children's oncological diseases.

"Incredible week.

30-hr [SpaceX] sim, $FOUR earnings, 32+ flights generated in Mig-29, AlphaJets & L-39s. [Inspiration4] crew pulled lots of G's & got 'named'. Missing man flight for The Great One. Oktoberfest-ish party w/ Dos Gringos live! Very appreciative to all big team effort," Isaacman tweeted.

The Drive website reports that the said MiG-29 was manufactured in 1989 and was used by the Ukrainian Air Force after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 2011 it was purchased by one of microsoft's founders, Paul Allen, and was later sold to Isaacman after Allen died in 2018.

The Inspiration4 flight is expected to take off on September 15 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and spend three days at an Earth orbit of about 540 kilometers (335 miles).

Related Topics

Died Man Florida SpaceX February September 2018 All From Industry

Recent Stories

Administrator Karachi reviews ongoing development ..

Administrator Karachi reviews ongoing development works

2 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements top priority: DC

Foolproof security arrangements top priority: DC

2 minutes ago
 RWMC kicks off Muharram cleanliness drive

RWMC kicks off Muharram cleanliness drive

5 minutes ago
 VIS suspends entity ratings of Chakwal Textile Mil ..

VIS suspends entity ratings of Chakwal Textile Mills

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Antitrust Regulator Suspects Mercury Grou ..

Russia's Antitrust Regulator Suspects Mercury Group of International Price Fixin ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready for talks, but onus on India to ens ..

Pakistan ready for talks, but onus on India to ensure 'enabling environment': FO ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.