(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Northrop Grumman announced in a release that two solid rocket boosters will help launch the first unmanned test flight of NASA's Space Launch System Artemis program Moon rocket as early as next Monday.

"Two Northrop Grumman Corporation five-segment solid rocket boosters will help launch the first flight of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Florida as early as August 29, 2022, as part of the Artemis I mission," the release said on Friday.

The boosters are manufactured at Northrop Grumman's northern Utah facility.

They are the world's largest rocket boosters and will provide over 75% of the rocket's thrust at launch for the first in a series of Artemis missions, the release said.

"Northrop Grumman's solid rocket boosters used for Artemis I are the largest and most powerful ever built for flight and help power America's new era of human space exploration," the release added.

Each one of the boosters provides 3.6 million Pounds of thrust, according to the release.