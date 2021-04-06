UrduPoint.com
Tue 06th April 2021

World's Billionaires Got 60% Richer in Pandemic Year - Forbes

The world's richest have seen their cumulative fortune up by over 60 percent in the pandemic year, which generated a record-high 660 new billionaires, according to the 2021 World's Billionaires List by Forbes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The world's richest have seen their cumulative fortune up by over 60 percent in the pandemic year, which generated a record-high 660 new billionaires, according to the 2021 World's Billionaires List by Forbes.

In total, 2,755 people landed on the list. Of them, there are 493 newcomers, which is also an unprecedented number. The novices include 210 people from China and Hong Kong and 98 from the United States.

For the fourth consecutive year, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has been leading the world's richest with $177 billion net worth.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is now worth $151 billion, skyrocketed from the 31th to the number two spot.

French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault rounds up the top three, retaining his position. He is followed by microsoft co-foudner Bill Gates with $124 billion.

The main shareholder and chairman of steel and mining company Severstal, Alexey Mordashov ($29.1 billion), has for the first time topped the list of Russia's billionaires.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov debuted on the list of top 10 Russian billionaires, with $17.2 billion fortune, up $13.8 billion from a year ago.

