UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World's First All-Electric Aircraft Takes Test Flight In Canada - Manufacturer

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

World's First All-Electric Aircraft Takes Test Flight in Canada - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The world's first fully-electric commercial aircraft has taken the first test flight in Canada, Vancouver-based Harbour Air Seaplanes company said in a press release.

The flight, conducted on Tuesday, was made possible due to the joint efforts of two companies ” Harbor Air Seaplanes, the largest seaplane manufacturer in North America, and magniX, a Washington-based company that "offers a range of revolutionary solutions" in all-electric propulsion systems.

"[The companies] today announced the successful flight of the world's first all-electric commercial aircraft. The successful flight of the ePlane, a six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver magnified by a 750-horsepower (560 kW) magni500 propulsion system, took place on the Fraser River at Harbour Air Seaplanes terminal in Richmond (YVR South) this morning.

The plane was piloted by Harbour Air CEO and founder Greg McDougall. This historic flight signifies the start of the third era in aviation - the electric age," the press release said.

According to the Canadian company, the high-power-density electric propulsion system installed on the aircraft "provides a clean and efficient way to power airplanes."

Both companies will soon begin the certification and approval process for the propulsion system and equipping planes with such electric engines. After completing the certification, the rest of the fleet can be magnified with magniX's all-electric propulsion technology.

Related Topics

World Technology Canada Company Richmond

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 December 2019

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

9 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

10 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.