MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The world's first fully-electric commercial aircraft has taken the first test flight in Canada, Vancouver-based Harbour Air Seaplanes company said in a press release.

The flight, conducted on Tuesday, was made possible due to the joint efforts of two companies ” Harbor Air Seaplanes, the largest seaplane manufacturer in North America, and magniX, a Washington-based company that "offers a range of revolutionary solutions" in all-electric propulsion systems.

"[The companies] today announced the successful flight of the world's first all-electric commercial aircraft. The successful flight of the ePlane, a six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver magnified by a 750-horsepower (560 kW) magni500 propulsion system, took place on the Fraser River at Harbour Air Seaplanes terminal in Richmond (YVR South) this morning.

The plane was piloted by Harbour Air CEO and founder Greg McDougall. This historic flight signifies the start of the third era in aviation - the electric age," the press release said.

According to the Canadian company, the high-power-density electric propulsion system installed on the aircraft "provides a clean and efficient way to power airplanes."

Both companies will soon begin the certification and approval process for the propulsion system and equipping planes with such electric engines. After completing the certification, the rest of the fleet can be magnified with magniX's all-electric propulsion technology.