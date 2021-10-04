UrduPoint.com

World's First 'Cinema Crew' Approved For Flight To ISS - Roscosmos

Mon 04th October 2021

World's First 'Cinema Crew' Approved for Flight to ISS - Roscosmos

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov will flight to the International Space Station on Tuesday, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"The main and backup crews are approved," Roscosmos said.

Roscosmos and Russia's Channel One unveiled their plan to produce a feature movie in space last November.

