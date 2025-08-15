World's First Humanoid Robot Game Ignites Beijing
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) "Go! Go! Come on!" The cheering coming from the China National Speed Skating Oval, the Ice Ribbon, is not for human athletes. Today, the fierce competition on the field is a group of steel players driven by data and programs.
The inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games (WHRG), as the world's first multi-sport competition for humanoid robots, is being held in Beijing from August 14 to 17, bringing together 280 teams from 16 countries across five continents.
Over 500 humanoid robots will compete in 26 disciplines and 538 events, the organizing committee announced.
The international teams hail from countries including but not limited Germany, Australia, the US, the UAE, Pakistan, Malaysia and Brazil. Altogether, the event will showcase humanoid robots from 127 brands. At one of the first events, five-aside football, 10 robots the size of seven-year-olds shuffled around the pitch, often getting stuck in a scrum or falling over en masse.
However, in a 1500-metre race, domestic champion Unitree's humanoids H1 stomped along the track at an impressive clip, easily outpacing their rivals.
The fastest robot the reporter witnessed finished in 6:34.40, a far cry from the human men's world record of 3:26:00.
But this speed has allowed it to easily defeat all opponents, winning the first gold medal in the WHRG.
Following closely behind was the Tiangong robot from the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, which finished second with a time of 6:55. It is worth mentioning that it was the only player in the competition to run autonomously throughout the entire race without any remote control.
Of course, this is just the beginning. "I believe in the next 10 years or so, their speed and dexterity will be basically at the same level as humans," an excited spectator told China Economic Net.
The RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP) Beijing Masters is currently considered the world's premier humanoid robot football competition and is generating great expectations. Ten robots will compete on the same field without human input, marking a major breakthrough in swarm intelligence and collaborative decision-making technologies. It will also be the first time that a humanoid robot football match will be staged at an Olympic venue.
The International Federation of Robotics in a paper wrote that Beijing has put humanoids in the centre of the national strategy. China also plans to fund 1 trillion Yuan (USD 214 billion) to support AI and robotics startups.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
More Stories From World
-
World's first Humanoid Robot Game ignites Beijing4 minutes ago
-
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 373 hours ago
-
Hunger and heatwave plague Gaza Strip: UN7 hours ago
-
Pakistan Independence Day celebrated in New York; Armed Forces praised for victory in ‘Marka-e-Ha ..7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Micronesia establish diplomatic relations10 hours ago
-
Tributes paid to Pakistan's founding fathers & defenders at 79th Independence Day in New York19 hours ago
-
Violence in Syria's Alawite areas may be war crimes, say UN rights investigators21 hours ago
-
World believes China poised for a robotic revolution1 day ago
-
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program1 day ago
-
Global industrial robot market is cooling, while China against trend1 day ago
-
New York’s Pakistani community celebrates Independence Day, with tributes to victorious armed forc ..1 day ago
-
Over 100 children die from Israeli-enforced starvation in besieged Gaza: UNRWA1 day ago